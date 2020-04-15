For Under $100 You Can Have A Llama Join Your Next Video Call

Having video meetings for work? Well, $100 will get you a cameo from a Llama!

Goat 2 Meeting is taking advantage of most companies only being able to have meetings, viturally. For just $100, you can have a Llama make an apperance on your next company Zoom call, or virtual Happy Hour with your friends!

Goat 2 Meeting is here to break up the monotony of your seven thousand dumb video calls



For this story I talked to the cofounder of @TheSweetFarm, Silicon Valley’s very own animal sanctuaryhttps://t.co/G94CTIybXY — Paige Leskin (@paigeleskin) April 13, 2020

HOW FUNNY WOULD THAT BE??

The money raised from the calls is being used to help maintain the animals, while Sweet Farm Sanctuary is closed from COVID-19 restrictions.

You can book your animal HERE