For Under $100 You Can Have A Llama Join Your Next Video Call

April 15, 2020
Alek
Having video meetings for work? Well, $100 will get you a cameo from a Llama! 

Goat 2 Meeting is taking advantage of most companies only being able to have meetings, viturally. For just $100, you can have a Llama make an apperance on your next company Zoom call, or virtual Happy Hour with your friends! 

 

 

HOW FUNNY WOULD THAT BE?? 

The money raised from the calls is being used to help maintain the animals, while Sweet Farm Sanctuary is closed from COVID-19 restrictions. 

You can book your animal HERE

