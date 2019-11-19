[WATCH] New Documentary On The Life Of Johnny Cash Is Streaming FREE On Youtube

The documentary gives a deep look inside the life of one of country musics greatest.

Hear from Johnny himself, his family, his band, and many more as this documentary takes you step by step through the life of one of Country Musics greatest. 

'The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash' is a new documentary that is FREE! It is such a masterpiece, and gives you an amazing inside look at the legend, Johnny Cash. The documentary features recordings of Johnny himself, giving brutually honest description and telling stories of each part of his life. Also,the documentary features pieces from Johnnys kids, friends, and fellow musicians. VERY famous musicians such as, Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris, Dwight Yoakam and more give their insight and first hand accounts on the life of Johnny.

 

 

 

 

 

