Garth Brooks Is Teaming Up For A New Song With THIS COUNTRY SUPERSTAR!!!

Garth is releasing a new song with this country music SUPERSTAR, in less than TWO WEEKS!

Country music fans REJOICE!!!

Garth Brooks announced today that in less than two weeks, we are getting a new song from Garth....AND BLAKE SHELTON!

#DiveBar will be the first music video in ten years... and there is no one else I’d rather do it with than Blake @blakeshelton!! Can’t wait to perform it live with you Friday night in Boise! love, ghttps://t.co/ktKDz5DEaM — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 5, 2019

June 18th is the day we will hear the new song!! And we CANNOT WAIT!

Of course Blake Shelton had to have some fun on Twitter talking about how big of an idol Garth is to him.