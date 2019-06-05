Garth Brooks Is Teaming Up For A New Song With THIS COUNTRY SUPERSTAR!!!

June 5, 2019
Garth is releasing a new song with this country music SUPERSTAR, in less than TWO WEEKS!

Country music fans REJOICE!!! 

Garth Brooks announced today that in less than two weeks, we are getting a new song from Garth....AND BLAKE SHELTON! 

  

 

June 18th is the day we will hear the new song!! And we CANNOT WAIT! 

Of course Blake Shelton had to have some fun on Twitter talking about how big of an idol Garth is to him. 

