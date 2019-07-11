Get An Early Preview Of The New Miranda Lambert Song! [LISTEN]

The song doesn't come out until next week, but you can listen to it HERE!

July 11, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Kevin Winter / Staff

Miranda Lambert's new song doesn't come out until next week, but you can listen to a preview of it HERE!

Miranda is releasing a new song called "It All Comes Out In The Wash" next Thursday the 18th! 

But, she tweeted an AWESOME preview of the new song! Give it a listen! 

 

What do yall think, Wolfpack?? 

