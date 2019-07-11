Get An Early Preview Of The New Miranda Lambert Song! [LISTEN]

Miranda Lambert's new song doesn't come out until next week, but you can listen to a preview of it HERE!

Miranda is releasing a new song called "It All Comes Out In The Wash" next Thursday the 18th!

But, she tweeted an AWESOME preview of the new song! Give it a listen!

Y’all! My new single “It All Comes Out In The Wash” comes out next THURSDAY JULY 18th! #putthatsuckeronspin (Also stay tuned for some awesome new things with the legendary @EllenVUnwerth --) Written by yours truly and the Love Junkies! @lorimckennama @lizrose06 #hillarylindsey pic.twitter.com/mK9E6Colbf — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 11, 2019

What do yall think, Wolfpack??