Gov. Inslee Adds New Restrictions To Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, and More.

July 23, 2020
Alek
Alek
Inslee

Getty Images / David Ryder / Stringer

Wolf

Washington State Governor, Jay Inslee, announced today that he is adding new restrictions on the phased re-opening on Washington State. 

These new changes will limit Resturants, Bars, Gyms, Weddings, Funerals, and more. 

  • Indoor dining at restaurants will now be limited to members of the same household only. People in a mixed group will have to eat outside.

  • For counties in Phase 3, there may only be five people at a table and total occupancy cannot exceed 50%.

  • Previously, counties in Phase 3 could have 10 people or less to a table at a restaurant and 75% occupancy.

 

  • Alcohol sales must also end at 10 p.m.
  • Bars will have to close indoor services and can only serve people outside. Bars will also have to close game areas like pool tables, video games and dartboards.
  • Fitness centers will also be forced to have limited capacity. Fitness centers and gyms in Phase 2 counties will be limited to five people. For counties in Phase 3, gyms will be limited to 25% occupancy. 
  • The changes for restaurants, bars and gyms go into effect on July 30.
  • The governor is also prohibiting family entertainment and recreation centers, like mini-golf, bowling alleys and arcades from being open until Phase 4. Indoor card rooms will also be prohibited from opening until Phase 4.
  • Gov. Inslee said indoor movie theater occupancy will be limited to 25% in Phase 3.

Washington State
Jay Inslee
Coronavirus

