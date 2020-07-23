Gov. Inslee Adds New Restrictions To Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, and More.

The new changes will go into effect July 30th

Washington State Governor, Jay Inslee, announced today that he is adding new restrictions on the phased re-opening on Washington State.

These new changes will limit Resturants, Bars, Gyms, Weddings, Funerals, and more.

Indoor dining at restaurants will now be limited to members of the same household only. People in a mixed group will have to eat outside.

For counties in Phase 3, there may only be five people at a table and total occupancy cannot exceed 50%.

Previously, counties in Phase 3 could have 10 people or less to a table at a restaurant and 75% occupancy.

Alcohol sales must also end at 10 p.m.

Bars will have to close indoor services and can only serve people outside. Bars will also have to close game areas like pool tables, video games and dartboards.

Fitness centers will also be forced to have limited capacity. Fitness centers and gyms in Phase 2 counties will be limited to five people. For counties in Phase 3, gyms will be limited to 25% occupancy.

The changes for restaurants, bars and gyms go into effect on July 30.

The governor is also prohibiting family entertainment and recreation centers, like mini-golf, bowling alleys and arcades from being open until Phase 4. Indoor card rooms will also be prohibited from opening until Phase 4.

Gov. Inslee said indoor movie theater occupancy will be limited to 25% in Phase 3.