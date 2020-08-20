Gov. Inslee Loosens Restrictions

Washington State Gov, Jay Inslee, Has allowed some types of businesses to open

August 20, 2020
Alek
Alek
JI

Getty Images / John Moore / Staff

Categories: 
Wolf

Washington State Gov, Jay Inslee, Has allowed loosened restrictions allowing some businesses to reopen

Gov. Inslee announced Today (Thursday) that he is loosening restrictions to bowling alleys, and re-opening Museums. 

Tags: 
Washington State
Jay Inslee
Coronavirus

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Sherwin-Williams Truck Driver Don - 8-21-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Federal Contractor Project Engineer Edwardo - 8-20-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Drug and Alcohol Counselor Jennifer - 8-19-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - O.R. Surgical Tech Jennifer - 8-18-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Dental Hygienist Elaina - 8-17-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Auto Mechanic Brandon - 8-14-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes