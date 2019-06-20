Granger Smith and His Wife Amber Share Video Update, After Passing Of 3 Year Old Son River. [Tissue Alert]

Granger and Amber Smith posted a video update after the passing of their 3 year old son, River. Warning, it's tough to watch.

About two weeks ago, Granger and Amber Smiths 3 year old son, River, passed away in a horrible accident.

Granger and Amber have understandably stayed quiet on social media since the accident, but they just released a video to explain what happened, talk about River's legacy and share a touching video tribute to River.