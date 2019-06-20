Granger Smith and His Wife Amber Share Video Update, After Passing Of 3 Year Old Son River. [Tissue Alert]
After the unbelievably tragic loss of their son, River. Granger and Amber Smith share a video update, and its tough to watch.
June 20, 2019
Granger and Amber Smith posted a video update after the passing of their 3 year old son, River. Warning, it's tough to watch.
- Related: You Can Buy This Tribute T-Shirt for Granger Smith's Son, River. All Proceeds Are Donated In Honor Of River Smith.
About two weeks ago, Granger and Amber Smiths 3 year old son, River, passed away in a horrible accident.
Granger and Amber have understandably stayed quiet on social media since the accident, but they just released a video to explain what happened, talk about River's legacy and share a touching video tribute to River.