Granger Smith's Son Dies in 'Tragic Accident', He Was Only 3 Years Old

Granger shared the horrilbe news today on his instagram.

It is a very sad day in the country community, Granger Smith shared that his 3 year old son, River Kelly Smith, sadly died in a "tragic accident"

Other country music artists were quick to reach out on the post, Maren Morris commented " I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time." Kane Brown reached out as well, saying, "I'm here for you if you need anything at all bro just hit me up."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Granger and his wife, Amber during this horribly tragic time.