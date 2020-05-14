Hannah Mulholland Quits Runaway June

Runaway June is now a duo, after Hannah annouces her departure on Instagram.

Hannah Mulholland annouced today, that she is leaving the band, Runaway June.

She took to Instagram to expalin the decisoin.

It's with great respect and love that I must announce my departure from Runaway June. We have spent 5 years chasing dreams, climbing mountains, conquering things we never imagined possible, and having lots of fun along the way. I am so thankful for the opportunities I have had, and all of the amazing people I have met along the way. Our great team, supportive label, amazing fans, and all of our champions at country radio...You guys have changed my life forever. I've dreamt these dreams since I was 5 years old, and I feel so fortunate to have gotten these chances and been a part of this incredible journey. I wish everyone continued success and happiness. I hope you will continue to follow my creative endeavors and share in what the future has to hold. It is bittersweet, but I am excited to continue to evolve and grow, while keeping these memories near and dear to my heart. Thank you. Love to you all.