Here Is A List Of The 25 BEST Pizza Places, IN THE COUNTRY According To Buzzfeed

No Seattle spots on the list...Who has the BEST Pizza in the Puget Sound??

May 13, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Buzzfeed put out a list of the top 25 Pizza Places in America...No Seattle Spots??

So according to Buzzfeed, these are the BEST pizzeria's in AMERICA. No Seattle spots made the list, and also...no Chicago spots?? How do you have a list of the BEST pizza without a single Chicago pizza place?  

 

 

 

Alright Wolfpack....where is the BEST pizza in the Puget Sound??

