Here's How The Seahawks Could HOST The NFC Championship Game At Century Link!

Can you imagine how LOUD the 12's would be??

January 6, 2020
Alek
Alek
Seahawks

Getty Images / Patrick Smith / Staff

Categories: 
Wolf

NFC Championship Game here in Seattle?!? Its possible! 

 

This week, the Hawks are headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin to play the Packers in the Divisonal Round of the Playoffs. 

 

Now, lets say they WIN that game...Next up would be the NFC Championship Game and one win away from playing in the Super Bowl. 

But, how could the NFC Championship Game end up in Seattle?? 

The Seahawks are the 5th Seed in the Playoffs this year. The Minnesota Vikings, who play the San Fransisco 49ers Saturday, are the 6th Seed. 

SO, if the Seahawks win....and the Vikings win.....The road to Super Bowl 55 would come through Century Link Field right here in Seattle!! 

(I doubt you did) But if you needed another reason to be EXTRA loud on Sunday...well. Here it is. 

GO HAWKS!

Tags: 
seattle seahawks
NFL
Playoffs

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday January 7th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday January 6th, 2020 Share Your Salary
Motorcycle Mechanic Lewis - Thursday December 19th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday December 18th, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday December 17th, 2019 Share Your Salary
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday December 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes