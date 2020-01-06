Here's How The Seahawks Could HOST The NFC Championship Game At Century Link!

NFC Championship Game here in Seattle?!? Its possible!

This week, the Hawks are headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin to play the Packers in the Divisonal Round of the Playoffs.

Now, lets say they WIN that game...Next up would be the NFC Championship Game and one win away from playing in the Super Bowl.

But, how could the NFC Championship Game end up in Seattle??

3️⃣2️⃣ on Sept. 5.



1️⃣2️⃣ on Jan. 4.



8️⃣ on Jan. 6.



1️⃣ step closer to the biggest prize. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ib2V4VUwt3 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 6, 2020

The Seahawks are the 5th Seed in the Playoffs this year. The Minnesota Vikings, who play the San Fransisco 49ers Saturday, are the 6th Seed.

SO, if the Seahawks win....and the Vikings win.....The road to Super Bowl 55 would come through Century Link Field right here in Seattle!!

NFL team owners have voted to move Super Bowl 55 to Tampa Bay.



Los Angeles will host Super Bowl 56.



via | @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/KVNfunun7f — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 23, 2017

(I doubt you did) But if you needed another reason to be EXTRA loud on Sunday...well. Here it is.

GO HAWKS!