Hometown Holiday 19 Artist Carly Pearce Explains DEEP Personal Meaning Behind New Song [WATCH]

'I Hope You're Happy Now' tells a true story about a relationship Carly Pearce has had. 

November 4, 2019
Alek
Alek

Getty Images/ Anna Webber / Stringer

Carly Pearce will be at Hometown 19, and YOU can see her December 5th for only $50!! 

Buy your tickets HERE 

Her new song with Lee Brice, called 'I Hope You're Happy Now' tells a very real, and personal story about a past relationship she has had. 

 

 

Make sure to get your ticket to see Carly and 6 of her Country Music MEGA STAR friends on December 5th! 

 

