Hometown Holiday 19 Artist Carly Pearce Explains DEEP Personal Meaning Behind New Song [WATCH]

'I Hope You're Happy Now' tells a true story about a relationship Carly Pearce has had.

Carly Pearce will be at Hometown 19, and YOU can see her December 5th for only $50!!

Buy your tickets HERE

Her new song with Lee Brice, called 'I Hope You're Happy Now' tells a very real, and personal story about a past relationship she has had.

Video of Story Behind The Song: &quot;I Hope You&#039;re Happy Now&quot; - Carly Pearce &amp; Lee Brice

Make sure to get your ticket to see Carly and 6 of her Country Music MEGA STAR friends on December 5th!