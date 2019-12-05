Hometown 19 Trivia!

Playing along with Hometown Holiday Trivia?? Well, Here are your answers!

December 5, 2019
Alek
Alek
Wolf

Playing along with Hometown Holiday Trivia?? Well, Here are you answers! 

 

QUESTIONWhich Chris has a dog named 'Porter'?

 

ANSWER- CHRIS YOUNG! 

I are -- #gsd

A post shared by Porter (@porterthedog) on

 

 

LOOK HOW CUTE PORTER IS! Such a good boy! 

 

QUESTION - WHICH ARTIST DROPPED OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL TO WORK AT DOLLYWOOD?

 

ANSWER - CARLY PEARCE! 

 

Carly convinced her dad to let her drop out of High School when she was 16, to pursue her dreams of becoming a famous country music singer! 

 

QUESTION - WHCIH ARTIST LOVES EATING GAS STATION EGG ROLLS?

 

ANSWER - JON PARDI! 

 

 

Jon mentioned in an interview with Rolling Stone, that he is "That kind of guy" that eats Egg Rolls from a gas station. One of the MANY reasons we love him! 

 

QUESTION - WHICH HOMETOWN HOLIDAY ARTIST MADE A MUSIC VIDEO FOR ONLY $6?

 

ANSWER - RUSSELL DICKERSON! 

 

Russell's video for his song 'Yours' only cost him $6 to make, and was shot and directed by his wife. 

 

QUESTION - WHICH ARTIST KICKED A SUCCESSFUL 40-YARD FIELD GOAL AT THE SEHAWKS PRACTICE FACILITY?

 

ANSWER - FILMORE! 

 

new thing - kicking a 40 yarder at as many places possible. #seattle @seahawks @blitztheseahawk

A post shared by F I L M O R Ξ (@filmoremusic) on

Filmore is an ex football kicker! During his trip to Seattle to open for Walker Hayes, Filmore took a trip to the Seahawks practice facility and Blitz held the ball for his AWESOME field goal! 

 

