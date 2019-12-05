Hometown 19 Trivia!
Playing along with Hometown Holiday Trivia?? Well, Here are your answers!
QUESTION- Which Chris has a dog named 'Porter'?
ANSWER- CHRIS YOUNG!
LOOK HOW CUTE PORTER IS! Such a good boy!
QUESTION - WHICH ARTIST DROPPED OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL TO WORK AT DOLLYWOOD?
ANSWER - CARLY PEARCE!
.... and all my @Dollywood dreams came true --❤️ @DollyParton y'all!!!! #dolly #TodayShow pic.twitter.com/MiM0IY9zss— Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) October 16, 2017
Carly convinced her dad to let her drop out of High School when she was 16, to pursue her dreams of becoming a famous country music singer!
QUESTION - WHCIH ARTIST LOVES EATING GAS STATION EGG ROLLS?
ANSWER - JON PARDI!
Love this, @WhiskeyRiff! https://t.co/sLpVyi17VV— Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) July 21, 2017
Jon mentioned in an interview with Rolling Stone, that he is "That kind of guy" that eats Egg Rolls from a gas station. One of the MANY reasons we love him!
QUESTION - WHICH HOMETOWN HOLIDAY ARTIST MADE A MUSIC VIDEO FOR ONLY $6?
ANSWER - RUSSELL DICKERSON!
MY SONG ON THE @BacheloretteABC!!! WHAAAATTT!!!! pic.twitter.com/EhV7PPqJYM— Russell Dickerson (@russelled) June 20, 2017
Russell's video for his song 'Yours' only cost him $6 to make, and was shot and directed by his wife.
QUESTION - WHICH ARTIST KICKED A SUCCESSFUL 40-YARD FIELD GOAL AT THE SEHAWKS PRACTICE FACILITY?
ANSWER - FILMORE!
new thing - kicking a 40 yarder at as many places possible. #seattle @seahawks @blitztheseahawk
Filmore is an ex football kicker! During his trip to Seattle to open for Walker Hayes, Filmore took a trip to the Seahawks practice facility and Blitz held the ball for his AWESOME field goal!