Hometown 19 Trivia!

Playing along with Hometown Holiday Trivia?? Well, Here are you answers!

QUESTION- Which Chris has a dog named 'Porter'?

ANSWER- CHRIS YOUNG!

I are -- #gsd A post shared by Porter (@porterthedog) on Aug 19, 2019 at 6:50pm PDT

LOOK HOW CUTE PORTER IS! Such a good boy!

QUESTION - WHICH ARTIST DROPPED OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL TO WORK AT DOLLYWOOD?

ANSWER - CARLY PEARCE!

Carly convinced her dad to let her drop out of High School when she was 16, to pursue her dreams of becoming a famous country music singer!

QUESTION - WHCIH ARTIST LOVES EATING GAS STATION EGG ROLLS?

ANSWER - JON PARDI!

Jon mentioned in an interview with Rolling Stone, that he is "That kind of guy" that eats Egg Rolls from a gas station. One of the MANY reasons we love him!

QUESTION - WHICH HOMETOWN HOLIDAY ARTIST MADE A MUSIC VIDEO FOR ONLY $6?

ANSWER - RUSSELL DICKERSON!

Russell's video for his song 'Yours' only cost him $6 to make, and was shot and directed by his wife.

QUESTION - WHICH ARTIST KICKED A SUCCESSFUL 40-YARD FIELD GOAL AT THE SEHAWKS PRACTICE FACILITY?

ANSWER - FILMORE!

Filmore is an ex football kicker! During his trip to Seattle to open for Walker Hayes, Filmore took a trip to the Seahawks practice facility and Blitz held the ball for his AWESOME field goal!