Hometown Holiday 19 Artist Russell Dickerson Has A Secret..

This is something not many people know about Russell....

Back in May, Men's Health Magazine put out a story about 40 Celebrities That Are SECRETLEY Ripped. (as in like super fit and strong)

People like Tim McGraw, Justin Timberlake, Luke Bryan, even President Obama made the list.

BUT, so did Russell Dickerson!

Russell talks a lot about how important fitness, and being healthy is to him and if you look at this picture, thats NO surprise.

