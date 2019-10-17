Hometown Holiday 19 Artist Russell Dickerson Has A Secret..
Something not many people know about Russell....
October 17, 2019
Back in May, Men's Health Magazine put out a story about 40 Celebrities That Are SECRETLEY Ripped. (as in like super fit and strong)
People like Tim McGraw, Justin Timberlake, Luke Bryan, even President Obama made the list.
BUT, so did Russell Dickerson!
YOOOO!! ---------------- Haha this is sick!!! Fitness and taking care of myself has always been super important to me and I’m honored to be featured in this @menshealthmag article! AYYY!
Russell talks a lot about how important fitness, and being healthy is to him and if you look at this picture, thats NO surprise.
We cant wait to see the RD Party December 5th at Hometown Holiday 19! Get your tickets HERE