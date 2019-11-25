How Does Hometown 19 Artist Jon Pardi Stay Fit While On Tour? It Might Surprise You

November 25, 2019
Alek
Pickles and Kombucha? Thats SO WERID. But it must be working! 

Jon Pardi is a BUSY guy. He will be at Hometown Holiday December 5th, and you can still her tickets HERE 

But, with all the touring, how does he stay in shape? What does his workout routine look like at home? What does he have in his fridge to keep him eating healthy??

ALLLL of those questions are answered! 

 

Obvioulsy whatever he is doing, is working. Jon is in GREAT shape!

It’s hot as hell in Florida in July! #burningmantour

A post shared by Jon Pardi (@jonpardi) on

 

 

And we CANNOT wait to see him December 5th at Hometown Holiday! GET YOUR TICKETS FOR ONLY $40, HERE

