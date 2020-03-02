How To Avoid Coronavirus, According To The CDC

As the Virus spreads, use these helpful tips to keep yourself and family healthy!

With more and more confirmed cases of Coronaviurs in our area, it is becoming VERY important to practice correct hygiene!

The CDC (Center for Disease Control) has released some helpful tips and guildines to follow to better your chances of staying healthy.

Things like:

-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

-Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

-Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

-Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles) using a regular household detergent and water.

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Practice these guildlines, and do your part to keep our region safe and healthy!