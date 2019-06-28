If THIS Video Gets ONE MILLION VIEWS.... Kane Brown Will Release NEW MUSIC!
The Song Kane Teased Yesterday Called, Rodeo, NEEDS To Be Released!
June 28, 2019
WOLFPACK! Get THIS video to 1,000,000 views, and Kane Brown will release this AWESOME new song called, 'Rodeo'!
If you haven't heard the clip of this unreleased music from Kane Brown, you NEED to. It sounds soooo dang good!
Kane posted the short clip of the song yesterday, and people loved it SO much, he said if the video below gets 1,000,000 views he will RELEASE the song!
Since y’all were diggin it I got a better sound quality for ya demo of ( rodeo ) tag a friend if we hit a million views I’ll release it for y’all ----
Come on Wolfpack!! Share this with your friends!! WE NEED THIS SONG!