It's Rained HOW MANY Days Straight In Seattle???

January 28, 2020
Obviously, it rains in Seattle. But this streak of rain, could break some records! 

The last day we didn't see rain here in Seattle, was December 29th, 2019. 

It has rained for 30 days straight. THAT IS CRAZY! 

 

Typically in the month of January, we see about 15 rainy days in Seattle. Well in some areas of the Puget Sound, it has rained every single day of the year. 

The last time we saw this many days of consecutive rain, was in 2006 and before that? 1953.

 

The record for most days of rain in January is 28, that record will be at least tied in 2020! 

