It's Rained HOW MANY Days Straight In Seattle???

The Last Time It Didn't Rain In Seattle, Was In 2019..

Obviously, it rains in Seattle. But this streak of rain, could break some records!

The last day we didn't see rain here in Seattle, was December 29th, 2019.

It has rained for 30 days straight. THAT IS CRAZY!

Will Seattle get to see the sun anytime soon? An atmospheric river has been funneling moisture into the Pacific Northwest where it has rained everyday in Seattle since December 29th. In fact, there has not been a sunny day there since November 30th. https://t.co/TPqq9p2209 pic.twitter.com/XA3Fb1i47p — CNN (@CNN) January 28, 2020

Typically in the month of January, we see about 15 rainy days in Seattle. Well in some areas of the Puget Sound, it has rained every single day of the year.

The last time we saw this many days of consecutive rain, was in 2006 and before that? 1953.

With rain this morning, it has rained every day this month at Quillayute, Hoquiam & Olympia. There is an excellent chance that all 3 locations will get rain every day in January, the 1st time it has happened at Quillayute & Olympia. Forecast for the area this week...wet. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Eghv5SkQXs — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 26, 2020

The record for most days of rain in January is 28, that record will be at least tied in 2020!