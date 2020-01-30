Jeff Bezos Just Made $13 Billion In 15 Minutes

With a CRAZY Amazon Stock surge, Jeff is now worth $129 Billion..

January 30, 2020
Before the Stock Market closed today, Amazon stock prices surged 12 perecent, in just 15 minutes. 

So, what does that mean? It means Jeff Bezos made $13.2 BILLION, in 15 minutes. Which comes out to $866 Million Dollars a minute.....THAT IS INSANE! 

 

 

With the crazy surge in stock price, Amazon's Market Cap is worth more that $1 Trillion...WHAT?!?

