Jeff Bezos Just Made $13 Billion In 15 Minutes

With a CRAZY Amazon Stock surge, Jeff is now worth $129 Billion..

Before the Stock Market closed today, Amazon stock prices surged 12 perecent, in just 15 minutes.

So, what does that mean? It means Jeff Bezos made $13.2 BILLION, in 15 minutes. Which comes out to $866 Million Dollars a minute.....THAT IS INSANE!

Jeff Bezos Adds About $13 Billion to Fortune in Matter of Minutes https://t.co/MbnI7yDG1b — TMZ (@TMZ) January 31, 2020

With the crazy surge in stock price, Amazon's Market Cap is worth more that $1 Trillion...WHAT?!?