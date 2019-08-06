Judges For American Idol Season 3 Are SET!

Will Luke Bryan be back? Will there be a new addition? Find out who will be making the decisions for the next season of Idol!

It has been rumored for a while that Luke Bryan may not be back to judge the 3rd season of American Idol.

However, Luke is coming back! The financial terms have not been disclosed, but Luke joked back in May about comparing salaries to Blake Shelton, who judges on The Voice. “I always like to find out what Blake is making on The Voice and just do it $1 more than him,”

Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry are also confirmed to return to the show as judges. The only holdout is the longtime Host of the show, Ryan Seacrest. Although, according to ABC President Karey Burke, they ""does not believe he will be missing".

Season 3 will air Spring of 2020 on ABC.