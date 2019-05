Kacey Musgraves stays true to the nickname 'Spacey Kacey' with this new video!

The Music Video for "Oh, What a World" will take you on a psychedelic trip!

Video of Kacey Musgraves - Oh, What A World // OFFICIAL VISUAL VIDEO

What do you think Wolfpack?? Quite the experience, right?

Kacey played in Seattle a few months back, and put on an AMAZING show!