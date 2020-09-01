Kane Brown Has NEVER Been Nominated For A CMA Award...

Kane has had 5 #1 songs, but not a single CMA nomination...

With the list of CMA Nominations coming out today, a few things stick out. No Blake Shelton, No Luke Bryan, No Jason Aldean. Those are some major names not nominated this year.

Kane Brown is yet again not on the nomination list this year. In fact, Kane has NEVER been nominated for a CMA award. Which is crazy! Kane has had 5 #1 Songs, in only 5 years of being active in the Country Music scene.

Also noticeably absent from the nomination list this year is Kelsea Ballerini.

Take a full look at all the nominations!