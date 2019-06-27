Kane Brown Shares Unreleased Music On Instagram, And Its AMAZING. [LISTEN]
Kane said on instagram this song has been "sittin in the drop box"
June 27, 2019
THIS. SONG. SOUNDS. AMAZING. Listen to some unreleased Kane Brown music!
Kane Brown took to Instagram today, to apologize to his followers for not posting in a while.
He more than made up for, by posting a song he says has been "sittin in the drop box", and we ABSOLUTELY love the sound of this song.
Haven’t been posting a lot lately so here’s a clip of a song just sittin in the drop box --
What do you think, Wolfpack? Pretty awesome right?!?
Kane just released new music last week, and we love that song too. Kane is killing game! (Yeah, that did Rhyme)
