Kane Brown Shares Unreleased Music On Instagram, And Its AMAZING. [LISTEN]

THIS. SONG. SOUNDS. AMAZING. Listen to some unreleased Kane Brown music!

Kane Brown took to Instagram today, to apologize to his followers for not posting in a while.

He more than made up for, by posting a song he says has been "sittin in the drop box", and we ABSOLUTELY love the sound of this song.

What do you think, Wolfpack? Pretty awesome right?!?

Kane just released new music last week, and we love that song too. Kane is killing game! (Yeah, that did Rhyme)

Video of Marshmello, Kane Brown - One Thing Right (feat. Kane Brown [Audio>)

