Kane Brown Is Changing How He Releases New Music!

WHAT?!? This is always the best part of new music from Kane!

Today on Twitter, Kane Brown said that the next song he releases WON'T give us a preview on his social media!

This next radio single will be my first one that no one has heard on my social media before it’s released -- — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) February 10, 2020

Typically Kane will publish a post with a short preview of his new songs. He just did this a few weeks ago on his Instagram.

The suspense for his new music is going to KILL us!

