Kane Brown Is Changing How He Releases New Music!

WHAT?!? This is always the best part of new music from Kane!

February 10, 2020
Alek
Alek
Kane Brown

Getty Images/ Jason Kempin / Staff

Categories: 
Wolf

WHAT?!? This is always the best part of new music from Kane!

Today on Twitter, Kane Brown said that the next song he releases WON'T give us a preview on his social media!

Typically Kane will publish a post with a short preview of his new songs. He just did this a few weeks ago on his Instagram.

Really excited about this tune -- tag a friend

A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on

The suspense for his new music is going to KILL us!

 

New smart speaker at home? Ask yours to “Play 100 Point Seven The Wolf.” More info: https://www.radio.com/seattlewolf/listen

Tags: 
Kane Brown
new music

Recent Podcast Audio

The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday February 10th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday February 7th, 2020 Share Your Salary
Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance! Shares Sophie Nelson Of Das Biest Project Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday February 6th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday February 5th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday February 4th, 2020 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes