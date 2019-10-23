[WATCH] Keith Urban Brings You Behind The Scenes Into The Recording Studio With Eric Church!

The two teamed up for a remix of the song 'We Were'

October 23, 2019
Keith Urban brought us behind the scenes into the recording studio to see Eric Church sing his part of their song 'We Were'

Keith and Eric teamed up for a remix of Keith's song 'We Were', what a match made in heaven. Just when you thought the song couldn't get any better, BOOM. 

It's not very often we get to see what happens behind the scenes in the recording studio, but Keith brought us back there to check out Eric lay down his vocals on the new song.

 

HOW COOL WAS THAT?? 

The two Country Music Mega-Stars are both nominated for CMA Entertainer Of The Year. Do you think either of them will win??

