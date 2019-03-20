Fans of Kellie Picklers Hallmark Movie, Will LOVE This!

Hallmark movie lovers, get excited!

Kellie Pickler is coming back to Hallmark!! Christmas movie lovers, will be very excited. Kellie stared in a Hallmark movie called 'Christmas at Graceland', and the moive will be getting not one, but TWO sequels!

Shooting for the movie will start next month and will be released this summer! The sequel will be called, 'Wedding at Graceland' and a third movie will release in December just in time for Christmas!

If you need a fresh reminder of the original, here is a small clip.

Video of Preview - Christmas at Graceland - Hallmark Channel

Are you excited for the two new sequels??