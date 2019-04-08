Kelly Clarkson Was Mistaken For WHO??

How in the world does that happen??

April 8, 2019
During the ACM Awards, Kelly Clarkson was approached and mistaken for who??

Kelly was approached by security during the ACM Awards last night, and was asked to MOVE. Why? They thought she was a SEAT FILLER!! 

 

  

 

How in the world, do you not know Kelly Clarkson...AT THE ACM'S?? She preformed multiple times last night! I dont think they would have a seat filler up on stage! 

We LOVED her performance with Jason Aldean! 

