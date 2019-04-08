Kelly Clarkson Was Mistaken For WHO??

During the ACM Awards, Kelly Clarkson was approached and mistaken for who??

Kelly was approached by security during the ACM Awards last night, and was asked to MOVE. Why? They thought she was a SEAT FILLER!!

The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight ---- #CantWinEmAll ----‍♀️ literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!! pic.twitter.com/LuQDloKgR3 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 8, 2019

How in the world, do you not know Kelly Clarkson...AT THE ACM'S?? She preformed multiple times last night! I dont think they would have a seat filler up on stage!

We LOVED her performance with Jason Aldean!