Is Kenny Rogers On His Death Bed?

Lots of rumor and speculation was going around the internet yesterday about country music legend, Kenny Rogers. Some sources reported that his death was "looming"

Death is looming for 80-year-old country legend, Kenny Rogers. https://t.co/oBvzRTXVpl — Radar Online (@radar_online) May 31, 2019

Or that he was "Selling Assets" to prepare for death.

Country star prepares for the end.https://t.co/1SVhS6Zg6d — National Enquirer (@NatEnquirer) May 29, 2019

But, after all of the WILD speculation... FINALLY someone from Kenny's team gave us the TRUTH.

Due to recent wild misinformation and speculation from several media outlets, we are issuing the following statement on behalf of Kenny Rogers: pic.twitter.com/hUhCKgZQdY — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) May 31, 2019

We are SO GLAD to hear that Kenny is in fact, okay. Lesson from this? Always do your research before beliving something you read online!