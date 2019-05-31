Is Kenny Rogers On His Death Bed?

His Team Addresses The Rumors

May 31, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Kevin Winter / Staff

Rumors have been SWIRLING that country music great, Kenny Rogers is on the verge on dying. 

Lots of rumor and speculation was going around the internet yesterday about country music legend, Kenny Rogers. Some sources reported that his death was "looming"

 

Or that he was "Selling Assets" to prepare for death. 

 

 

But, after all of the WILD speculation... FINALLY someone from Kenny's team gave us the TRUTH. 

 

We are SO GLAD to hear that Kenny is in fact, okay. Lesson from this? Always do your research before beliving something you read online! 

