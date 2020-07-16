Kermit The Frog's Voice Has Changed, A Lot. Can You Hear The Difference?
People noticed the change right away, When The New Muppets Disney + Show Was Announced
July 16, 2020
The Good News, The Muppets are coming to Disney+ in a new orginal seriers!
The Bad News, they changed the voice of Kermit The Frog. Big Time.
For reference, here is what Kermit has always sounded like.
And here is what Kermit sounds like now...