Kermit The Frog's Voice Has Changed, A Lot. Can You Hear The Difference?

People noticed the change right away, When The New Mupets Disney + Show Was Announced

The Good News, The Muppets are coming to Disney+ in a new orginal seriers!

The Bad News, they changed the voice of Kermit The Frog. Big Time.

For reference, here is what Kermit has always sounded like.

Video of Kermit the Frog Takes the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge | The Muppets

And here is what Kermit sounds like now...

Video of The Muppets Video Call | Muppets Now | Disney+