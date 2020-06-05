Coronavirus: Pierce, and Snohomish Counties Move To Phase 2. King Moves To Modified Phase 1

Starting immediately, restrictions are being removed in 3 are counties

June 5, 2020
Alek
Alek
Inslee

Getty Images / Karen Ducey / Stringer

Categories: 
Wolf

Starting immediately, restrictions are being removed in 3 are counties. 

Just announced Today, Pierce and Snohomish Counties have been approved to open. Resturants, barber shops, har and nail salons, and Retail have all been granted relaxed restrictions. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Washington State
Phase 2

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Vet Tech Melissa - 6-5-20 Share Your Salary
Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance! Returns with DeAnna Lee's Quarantine Partner...Her Husband! Live. Love. Dance!
Share Your Salary - Wound & Ostomy Nurse Marilynn - 6-4-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Bio-Medical Waste Disposal Driver Lindsey - 6-3-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - In-Home Care Provider Sheila - 6-2-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Audio Video Installation Company Owner Jay - 6-1-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes