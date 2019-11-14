Lady Antebellum Sang With Pop Star Halsey At The CMA Awards, And It Was AMAZING!

I think we need a studio version of Lady A and Halsey....

November 14, 2019
Alek
Getty Images / Terry Wyatt / Stringer

Who knew that we NEEDED Lady A and Halsey together on a song? BUT WE NEED IT! 

In a night FULL of amazing performances, Lady A and Halsey had one of the best performances of the night. In a world where Justin Bieber is appearing on Country Songs, a Halsey collaboration wouldn't be super crazy...

 

 

What do you think?? SO AWESOME! 

 

Another favorite moment of ours was our very own MWP taking home a CMA Award!

