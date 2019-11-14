Lady Antebellum Sang With Pop Star Halsey At The CMA Awards, And It Was AMAZING!

Who knew that we NEEDED Lady A and Halsey together on a song? BUT WE NEED IT!

In a night FULL of amazing performances, Lady A and Halsey had one of the best performances of the night. In a world where Justin Bieber is appearing on Country Songs, a Halsey collaboration wouldn't be super crazy...

Video of &quot;Graveyard&quot; / &quot;What If I Never Get Over You&quot; | Live from CMA Awards 2019

What do you think?? SO AWESOME!

Another favorite moment of ours was our very own MWP taking home a CMA Award!