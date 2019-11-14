Lady Antebellum Sang With Pop Star Halsey At The CMA Awards, And It Was AMAZING!
I think we need a studio version of Lady A and Halsey....
Who knew that we NEEDED Lady A and Halsey together on a song? BUT WE NEED IT!
In a night FULL of amazing performances, Lady A and Halsey had one of the best performances of the night. In a world where Justin Bieber is appearing on Country Songs, a Halsey collaboration wouldn't be super crazy...
What do you think?? SO AWESOME!
Another favorite moment of ours was our very own MWP taking home a CMA Award!
Picking up our hardware at the @CountryMusic offices! - @MorningWolfMatt, @MorningWolfEm & @SlowJoeWolf #MWP #cmaawards # pic.twitter.com/BSVhtvllPA— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) November 13, 2019