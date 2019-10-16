Lauren Alaina Has A New 'Boyfriend'

She says the two are "Warming up to each other quite a bit"

Lauren Alaina recently ended her longtime engagement, and then spent some time earlier this year dating Comedian John Crist.

But after calling it quits with Christ, Lauren told Us Weekly she has found herself a new type of 'boyfriend' in the form of Dancing With The Stars "I’m dating Dancing With the Stars right now, and it’s getting better. We’re warming up to each other quite a bit."

Lauren was JUST here in the PNW at Throwdown 19!

Now, Lauren is absolutely KILLING it on DWTS!





