Legendary Legume, Mr.Peanut Dies At The Age Of 104 In New Super Bowl Commercial.

Longtime Mascot for Planters Peanuts Dies In New Super Bowl Commercial. RIP Mr. Peanut

Mr. Peanut has been the ambassador for Planters Peanuts for 104 years.

But, in a sneak peak of Planters new Super Bowl Commercial, Mr. Peanut very bravely sacrifices his life to save the lives of actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.

(via @MrPeanut | #RIPeanut)pic.twitter.com/iMS47qHbuk — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 22, 2020

A Twitter account has even been setup in honor of the late, Mr. Peanut. The account is called "The Esate Of Mr.Peanut"

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Mr. Peanut has been part of commercials for a LONG time, like in this Planters commercial from 1988.