Legendary Legume, Mr.Peanut Dies At The Age Of 104 In New Super Bowl Commercial.

Longtime Mascot for Planters Peanuts Dies In New Super Bowl Commercial!

January 22, 2020
Alek
Alek
Peanuts
Categories: 
Wolf

Longtime Mascot for Planters Peanuts Dies In New Super Bowl Commercial. RIP Mr. Peanut

Mr. Peanut has been the ambassador for Planters Peanuts for 104 years. 

But, in a sneak peak of Planters new Super Bowl Commercial, Mr. Peanut very bravely sacrifices his life to save the lives of actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh. 

 

A Twitter account has even been setup in honor of the late, Mr. Peanut. The account is called "The Esate Of Mr.Peanut"

 

Mr. Peanut has been part of commercials for a LONG time, like in this Planters commercial from 1988.

Tags: 
Mr.Peanut
Planters

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday January 23rd, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday January 22nd, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday January 17th, 2020 Share Your Salary
Live. Love. Dance!
Bethany Live Love Dance_mixdown Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday January 16th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday January 15th, 2020 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes