[WATCH] Lindsay Ell STUNS In New Music Video!

WOW! The new video for her song 'I Don't Love You' is something you HAVE to see.

March 6, 2020
Lindsay Ell has a new song called, 'I Don't Love You' and the music video is just as amazing as the song. 

"I Don't Love You' is the follow up to Ell's first number one, a duet with Brantley Gilbert, 'What Happens In A Small Town'

 

How AMAZING is that video?

Lindsay was just in Tacoma last month, and Alek sat down with her, to get some explination on some questionable old Tweets of hers. 

