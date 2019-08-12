LISTEN: New Zac Brown Band Music Called 'Warrior' Pays Tribute To The Troops

The new Zac Brown Band song is a powerful tribute to all the US Troops, and all the sacrifices they make.

Zac Brown Band just released a new song off their ablum called 'Owl' thats due out September 20th, and it's called 'Warrior'. The song pays tribute to all of the men and women that serve in the US Military, and is inspired by a friend of Zac's that served more than two decades in the armed forces.