LISTEN To Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi's NEW Song 'Beer Can't Fix'
TR and Jon Pardi give us a new summer jam!
May 17, 2019
Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi join forces to give a new summer drinkin song!
Not only did TR come hangout with us in the Coors Light Studio Today, and play for a PACKED house Tomorrow at the Tacoma Dome...HE GAVE US NEW MUSIC!!!
And 'Beer Can't Fix' is EXACTLY the summer drinkin song you needed! Take a listen!
By the way...Did yall see TR in the Wolf Coors Light Studio today?? How cool right?!?
@thomasrhettakins talking wife Lauren and the kids! -- LIVE in studio with #MWP!