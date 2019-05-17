LISTEN To Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi's NEW Song 'Beer Can't Fix'

TR and Jon Pardi give us a new summer jam!

May 17, 2019
Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi join forces to give a new summer drinkin song! 

Not only did TR come hangout with us in the Coors Light Studio Today, and play for a PACKED house Tomorrow at the Tacoma Dome...HE GAVE US NEW MUSIC!!! 

And 'Beer Can't Fix' is EXACTLY the summer drinkin song you needed! Take a listen! 

 

 

By the way...Did yall see TR in the Wolf Coors Light Studio today?? How cool right?!?
 

@thomasrhettakins talking wife Lauren and the kids! -- LIVE in studio with #MWP!

A post shared by Seattle Wolf (@seattlewolf) on

