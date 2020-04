The Album Was Scheduled To Come April 24th, But Has Been Pushed Back.

Luke Bryan's Album, 'Born Here Live Here Die Here' was scheduled to come out April 24th, but with the Coronavirus Pandemic, Luke and his team made the decision it is best to follow the guidelines and delay the release.

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Apr 7, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT

His Tour has also been delayed.