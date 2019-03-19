Luke Bryan's Secret Boot and Jean Hack REVEALED!

During an episode of American Idol, Katy Perry spilled the beans!

Have you ever looked at Luke Bryan, and thought "How do your jeans stay in place so well around your boot?"

Well.....THE SECRET HAS BEEN REVEALED!

Video of Clay Page Country Twang Audition Gets Luke Bryan FIRED Up! - American Idol 2019 on ABC

It makes sense, he is always moving around and dancing on stage. He is even sitting down in this picture, and his jeans didn't move an inch.

Tomorrow #crashmyplaya A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jan 22, 2019 at 5:21pm PST

Maybe I need to start taping my jeans to my boots!!! Thanks, Luke!