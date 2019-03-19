Luke Bryan's Secret Boot and Jean Hack REVEALED!

Ever wonder how Luke Bryan keeps his jeans so tight to his boots?

March 19, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

During an episode of American Idol, Katy Perry spilled the beans!

Have you ever looked at Luke Bryan, and thought "How do your jeans stay in place so well around your boot?"

Well.....THE SECRET HAS BEEN REVEALED! 

 

 

 

It makes sense, he is always moving around and dancing on stage. He is even sitting down in this picture, and his jeans didn't move an inch. 

Tomorrow #crashmyplaya

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

 

 

Maybe I need to start taping my jeans to my boots!!! Thanks, Luke! 

Tags: 
Luke Bryan
American Idol

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday March 19th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday March 18th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday March 15th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday March 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday March 13th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday March 12th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes