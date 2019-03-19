Luke Bryan's Secret Boot and Jean Hack REVEALED!
Ever wonder how Luke Bryan keeps his jeans so tight to his boots?
March 19, 2019
During an episode of American Idol, Katy Perry spilled the beans!
Have you ever looked at Luke Bryan, and thought "How do your jeans stay in place so well around your boot?"
Well.....THE SECRET HAS BEEN REVEALED!
It makes sense, he is always moving around and dancing on stage. He is even sitting down in this picture, and his jeans didn't move an inch.
Maybe I need to start taping my jeans to my boots!!! Thanks, Luke!