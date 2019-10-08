Luke Combs Fiance, Nicole Claps Back At Social Media Fat Shamers!

October 8, 2019
Twitter is a TOXIC place. The latest victim of Twitter Trolls is Nicole Hocking, who is engaged to Country Music Star, Luke Combs. 

Apparently some Twitter users have been being "less than pleasant" to her for hating Luke Combs, who some users claim is "a bigger guy". BUT, Nicole IS NOT HERE FOR THAT! She clapped right back at the haters. 

 

 

YES NICOLE!! It's never okay to bully someone about their weight, even if you're hiding behind a keyboard. 

Nicole tweeted again, to tell eveyrone to get with the times. 

 

We can't wait to see Luke in a few weeks at the Tacoma Dome, and if you're one of these Twitter Trolls...Do us a favor, and STAY HOME. 

