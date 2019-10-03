Luke Combs Has New Song With Eric Church!!

On Luke's New Album, 'What You See Is What You Get' A Song With Eric Church Is Listed As Track #13!

October 3, 2019
Alek
Alek

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff

Categories: 
Country
Music

The Two Country Music SUPERSTARS are teaming up for a song on Luke's new album called 'What You See Is What You Get'

HOW COOL WILL THIS SONG BE??? 

Luke's new album will be here November 8th, 6 days after he brings his tour to the Tacoma Dome. Maybe, we will get a preview of the new song that night! 

Tags: 
Luke Combs
Eric Church

