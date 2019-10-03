Luke Combs Has New Song With Eric Church!!
On Luke's New Album, 'What You See Is What You Get' A Song With Eric Church Is Listed As Track #13!
The Two Country Music SUPERSTARS are teaming up for a song on Luke's new album called 'What You See Is What You Get'
HOW COOL WILL THIS SONG BE???
Full track list coming y’all’s way this Mon., Oct. 7 at 7 PM ET! How about that feat. on track 13... pic.twitter.com/Ix5nazfqUg— Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) October 3, 2019
Luke's new album will be here November 8th, 6 days after he brings his tour to the Tacoma Dome. Maybe, we will get a preview of the new song that night!