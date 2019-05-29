Luke Combs Shares Acoustic Tease Of New Song!! [WATCH]

Give one of Luke Combs new songs a listen!

Luke is releasing FOUR new songs in a few days, on June 7th. But, he wanted to give a fans a little taste of what we can expect!

He released an acoustic version of his new song ' Lovin' On You' Check it out!

I feel that rush as soon as you walk in the room. I can't get enough of you honey. You're right on the money. I'm a junkie for your midnight moves. I'm in love with lovin' on you...

"Lovin' On You" - available June 7. pic.twitter.com/7xhmmrEyds — Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) May 29, 2019

How awesome is that?? We CANNOT wait to hear all 4 songs coming on June 7th!