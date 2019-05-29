Luke Combs Shares Acoustic Tease Of New Song!! [WATCH]
With new music coming in DAYS, Luke gave us a taste of a new song!
Give one of Luke Combs new songs a listen!
Luke is releasing FOUR new songs in a few days, on June 7th. But, he wanted to give a fans a little taste of what we can expect!
He released an acoustic version of his new song ' Lovin' On You' Check it out!
I feel that rush as soon as you walk in the room. I can't get enough of you honey. You're right on the money. I'm a junkie for your midnight moves. I'm in love with lovin' on you...— Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) May 29, 2019
"Lovin' On You" - available June 7. pic.twitter.com/7xhmmrEyds
How awesome is that?? We CANNOT wait to hear all 4 songs coming on June 7th!
Heard y’all loud and clear about more new music... Excited to announce 4 new additional songs along with “Beer Never Broke My Heart” will be out June 7 on my EP titled The Prequel; they’ll be “Refrigerator Door,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Lovin’ On You” and “Moon Over Mexico.”— Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) May 21, 2019