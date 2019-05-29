Luke Combs Shares Acoustic Tease Of New Song!! [WATCH]

With new music coming in DAYS, Luke gave us a taste of a new song!

May 29, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Jason Kempin / Staff

Give one of Luke Combs new songs a listen! 

Luke is releasing FOUR new songs in a few days, on June 7th. But, he wanted to give a fans a little taste of what we can expect! 

He released an acoustic version of his new song ' Lovin' On You' Check it out!

 

How awesome is that?? We CANNOT wait to hear all 4 songs coming on June 7th! 

Tags: 
Luke Combs
new music
Country Music

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday May 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday May 28th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday May 24th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday May 23rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday May 21st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes