Luke Combs Sings Brand New Song On Twitter! [WATCH]

Yet ANOTHER new song from Luke Combs!

July 25, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images / Jason Kempin / Staff

Luke Combs shared an Unreleased song on his Twitter, and we already LOVE it. 

New Luke Combs music makes our lifes so much better, especially because every song the guy puts out is absolutely amazing. 

 

Earlier today, Luke took to Twitter to share with us a never before heard song. 

 

 

Pretty dang good! What do you think, Wolfpack? 

