Luke Combs Teams Up With Brooks & Dunn For New Song, 1, 2 May [LISTEN]

Another GREAT drinking song from Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn!

September 12, 2019
Alek
Alek

Getty Images/ Kevin Winter / Staff

Categories: 
Country

'1, 2 Many' is the new single from Luke Coms, and this time he teamed up with Brooks & Dunn! This song will make you want to crack open a cold one with your friends! 

How fun is this song??? Luke Combs AND Brooks & Dunn?!? This song brings us back to country music form the 90's and will for sure make you want to grab a beer with your friends! 

 

Tags: 
Luke Combs
Brooks & Dunn

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday September 6th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday September 5th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday September 4th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday September 3rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday August 30th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday August 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes