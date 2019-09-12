Luke Combs Teams Up With Brooks & Dunn For New Song, 1, 2 May [LISTEN]
Another GREAT drinking song from Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn!
September 12, 2019
'1, 2 Many' is the new single from Luke Coms, and this time he teamed up with Brooks & Dunn! This song will make you want to crack open a cold one with your friends!
How fun is this song??? Luke Combs AND Brooks & Dunn?!? This song brings us back to country music form the 90's and will for sure make you want to grab a beer with your friends!