Maren Morris And Hometown 19 Artist Ryan Hurd Have BIG NEWS!!

Maren made the announcement on her Twitter today! SO exciting!

October 22, 2019
Maren made the announcement on her Twitter today! SO EXCITING! 

SO EXCITING!! Maren broke the news that her and husband, Ryan Hurd are expecting a baby in 2020!

 

Congratulations to the two, we can't wait to celebrate with Ryan at Hometown Holiday on December 5th! Get your tickets HERE.

