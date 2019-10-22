Maren Morris And Hometown 19 Artist Ryan Hurd Have BIG NEWS!!

Maren made the announcement on her Twitter today! SO EXCITING!

SO EXCITING!! Maren broke the news that her and husband, Ryan Hurd are expecting a baby in 2020!

The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the “GIRL” headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. ---- pic.twitter.com/2pAidqZzzt — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 22, 2019

