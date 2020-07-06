Maren Morris Deletes All Pictures Of Son On Social Media After Mom Shaming
After receiving some criticism from social media trolls, Maren deleted all the pictures of her son.
Maren has had ENOUGH with the social media trolls, Mom shaming her.
Last week, Maren posted a picture of her and her son, Hayes, floating on an inflatable tube in shallow water.
Multiple trolls commented, criticizing Maren for not having Hayes in a life jacket.
Seriously? Leave the woman alone. Let her enjoy a cute photo and time with her baby! You can clearly see it’s shallow water. Ffs.— Megan Stephens (@prinnyj85) July 1, 2020
Maren responded to the Twitter thread, saying she was going to be done posting picutres of Hayes
Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. --— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 1, 2020