Maren Morris Deletes All Pictures Of Son On Social Media After Mom Shaming

After receiving some criticism from social media trolls, Maren deleted all the pictures of her son.

Maren has had ENOUGH with the social media trolls, Mom shaming her.

Last week, Maren posted a picture of her and her son, Hayes, floating on an inflatable tube in shallow water.

Motor-floatin’. ⛳️✨ A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jun 30, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

Multiple trolls commented, criticizing Maren for not having Hayes in a life jacket.

Seriously? Leave the woman alone. Let her enjoy a cute photo and time with her baby! You can clearly see it’s shallow water. Ffs. — Megan Stephens (@prinnyj85) July 1, 2020

Maren responded to the Twitter thread, saying she was going to be done posting picutres of Hayes