Maren Morris Surprised The Crowd At The Coachella Music Festival With An AWESOME Performance! [WATCH]

Maren STUNNED the crowd at Coachella with this AMAZING performance!

Coachella is one of the biggest Music Festivals, and Maren surprised the crowd when she joined Zedd to do their song 'The Middle'

Video of Zedd Surprises Coachella Crowd With Maren Morris For &quot;The Middle&quot;

I think its easy to say this experience is something Maren will never forget! We can't wait to see her at Wolf Watershed!