Maren Morris Surprised The Crowd At The Coachella Music Festival With An AWESOME Performance! [WATCH]

She teamed up with Zedd to give an AWESOME performance of 'The Middle'

April 23, 2019
Alek on 100.7 The Wolf
Alek

Getty Images/ Kevin Winter / Staff

Maren STUNNED the crowd at Coachella with this AMAZING performance! 

Coachella is one of the biggest Music Festivals, and Maren surprised the crowd when she joined Zedd to do their song 'The Middle'

 

 

 

I think its easy to say this experience is something Maren will never forget! We can't wait to see her at Wolf Watershed! 

 

first time here. thank you @zedd for such a badass time. --// @danilolewis

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

Tags: 
maren morris
Coachella

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday April 23rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday April 22nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday April 19th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday April 18th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday April 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday April 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes