Maren Morris Surprised The Crowd At The Coachella Music Festival With An AWESOME Performance! [WATCH]
She teamed up with Zedd to give an AWESOME performance of 'The Middle'
April 23, 2019
Maren STUNNED the crowd at Coachella with this AMAZING performance!
Coachella is one of the biggest Music Festivals, and Maren surprised the crowd when she joined Zedd to do their song 'The Middle'
I think its easy to say this experience is something Maren will never forget! We can't wait to see her at Wolf Watershed!
first time here. thank you @zedd for such a badass time. --// @danilolewis