Maren Morris Sets Billboard Chart RECORD!

June 17, 2020
Maren

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff

Maren Morris is a country music POWERHOUSE! 

Her song 'The Bones' is #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Charts for a milestone 15th week!

Which sets the record for the longest running #1 Song by a Solo Female Artist! 

 

 

Congratulations, Maren! 

