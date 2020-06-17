Maren Morris Sets Billboard Chart RECORD!

Maren is THE FIRST EVER Solo Female Artist to do this!

Maren Morris is a country music POWERHOUSE!

Her song 'The Bones' is #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Charts for a milestone 15th week!

Which sets the record for the longest running #1 Song by a Solo Female Artist!

I remember having this dumb anxiety before my son was born that a single of mine would never do well if I couldn’t go out and promote it since I was on maternity leave. Sitting here in shock still over this little love song proving me wrong every day. ---- https://t.co/S8k4QI1VkQ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 16, 2020

Congratulations, Maren!