Mariners Selling Life-Size Pictures Of Fans To Sit In Seats At Home Games
For only $30 a cutout picture of you can be at Mariners Home Games This Season!
July 14, 2020
Even though you cant physically be at T-Moblie Park to watch the Mariners this season, a picture of you can take your place!
The Mariners are selling custom cutout pictures of fans, that they will place in the seats at T-Mobile Park.
Get your fan cutout today!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 14, 2020
Introducing the Mariners #SeatFleet—for just $30, you can snag a recycle-friendly version of yourself that will sit in on the action at @TMobilePark. A portion of every purchase will go to COVID relief efforts.
Order Now -- https://t.co/as3V3jfHAR pic.twitter.com/VtUQ3Ncr3w