Mariners Selling Life-Size Pictures Of Fans To Sit In Seats At Home Games

July 14, 2020
Mariners

Getty Images / Abbie Parr / Stringer

For only $30 a cutout picture of you can be at Mariners Home Games This Season! 

Even though you cant physically be at T-Moblie Park to watch the Mariners this season, a picture of you can take your place!

The Mariners are selling custom cutout pictures of fans, that they will place in the seats at T-Mobile Park. 

 

