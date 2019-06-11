Miranda Lambert Is Bringing Some Serious FIRE In This New Song! LISTEN

Miranda's new song is called 'Locomotive' and has some serious attitude!

Debuted at the 2019 CMA Fest, Miranda Lambert brought back her fire! This new song is called 'Locomotive' When asked about her break from music she said, "I took a good break and I got to live life and just be a person for a while," the singer explains. "Just being off the road, I took my time writing and enjoyed it instead of rushing like we always do."

What do you think of the new song??

Video of Miranda Lambert - “Locomotive” CMA FEST 2019 | FIRST TIME PERFORMING IT

Here are the lyrics to the song as well!

I'm like a locomotive / I don't run out of steam / I'm headed toward the reservoir and I'm gonna need a drink / I ain't no Napa Valley / New York City seems okay / Ooo, I'm a little more Tennessee, there’s whiskey in my vein.

Chorus:

'Cause I'm sweet tea sippin' on my front porch sittin’, while my hubby fries chicken and I'm picking these strings / I've been down on my luck but I ain't given up, well I totaled his truck but he loves me just the same / Ooo he gives me wings, oh he gives me wings.

I ain't no grand piano / I play a little out of tune / I spent all of my glory days in a honky-tonk saloon

Repeat Chorus

Well I'm sweet tea sippin' on my front porch sittin' while my hubby fries chicken and I'm picking these strings / I've been down on my luck but I ain't given up, got a heart like a truck, I’m a hummingbird ready to sing / Ooo he gives me wings, oh he gives me wings.