Miranda Lambert HATES Beach Balls At Her Concerts! So She Popped One With A Knife [WATCH]

Miranda wasn't having ANY of the beach ball fun at her show over the weekend.

September 3, 2019
Alek
Alek

Getty Images / Kevin Winter / Staff

Miranda Lambert HATES beach balls at her shows! She grabbed it from the crowd, pulled out a knife, and said "We're Not At The Beach"

Apparently Miranda Lambert HATES when fans are hitting beach balls in the crowd while she is on stage. 

Over the weekend at one of her shows, Miranda was in the middle of a song when fans started hitting beach balls around the venue. One beach ball made it up on stage and Miranda said, "I love y'all but we're not at the damn beach." She then pulled out a knife and poppped the beach ball. 

 

Remind me to NEVER bring a beach ball to a Miranda concert....--

